Inventor of the WaveClip Transforms Career Path to Offer Business Advisory

Jeremy Lee Chen Seong transforms his career from a technopreneur of the late 90s to deliver business advisory services

In late 90s, when the technology space was still in its nascent stage, Jeremy Lee Chen Seong, known as Jeremy Lee, came into the forefront with the invention of the revolutionary WaveClip, which was the world's first clip-on Bluetooth adapter for Palm V handhelds. From being a technopreneur to being a strategic company advisor now, Jeremy Lee has had an impressive 25+ years in the field of healthcare, technology, and finance.

Jeremy Lee spent a year in Ngee Ann Polytechnic before leaving to join the Army. Post the national service, he received certifications in IT from Microsoft and Novell platforms. In 1998, he set up Sunderland Technologies, invented the WaveClip, and served as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In the era of Palm-based handheld devices, WaveClip turned Palmtops into useful business solutions.

Since he also desired to improve the health quality index of his country with better and affordable facilities, he laid the foundation of the Sourcelink Group in 2002 and turned it into Singapore's only fully automated production facility for medical grade surgical masks, gloves, and gowns. Private hospitals, the government restructured hospitals and public sector organizations like the Singapore Armed Forces are the company's customers.

After spending decades in the technology space and the healthcare sector, Jeremy Lee is on the path of utilizing his massive industry experience to work with multiple other businesses and deliver strategic business advisory services. Jeremy Lee established Canaan Medical Pte Ltd. to guide enterprises in terms of legal advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and company restructuring. Commenting on the new journey, he opined: "I worked as a consultant and advisory body in various companies and realized that companies need strategic and actionable advising on strategy, operations, and analytics to help them grow bigger and build a sustainable business. By associating with me, companies will receive real-time practical guidance and mentoring."

About Canaan Medical Pte. Ltd:

Established in 2008, Canaan Medical Pte Ltd is a multifaceted business organization that specializes in advisory services. It is based in Singapore, with additional offices in Hong Kong and London. The fabric of Canaan Medical's service follows seven principles: Personal, Reliable, Objective, Mindfulness, Insightful, Simplicity, Energy (PROMISE).

