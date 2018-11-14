Candidator and KPMG choose DigiPlex as data centre partner

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic region's leading data centre specialist is today announcing a new strategic and operational agreement with IT company Candidator, one of the first companies to offer Azure Stack in Norway. The partnership was confirmed in coordination with KPMG, Candidator's client, which required a secure, advanced data centre to underpin their shift to Azure Stack technology.

"Our clients pose high demands on security, stability, sustainability and speed. When KPMG chose to go ahead with the Azure Stack technology, and chose us as their supplier, we together determined that DigiPlex would be the ideal data centre partner. As an added benefit to the agreement, our other clients will now also have access one of Norway's top data centres, provided by DigiPlex at Rosenholm," says Lars Vaagen Solbakken, CEO at Candidator Norway.

"To retain our position as the best in our market, we are committed to choosing the best suppliers to support us digitally. When we chose Candidator to deliver our new Azure Stack solution, we had the additional requirement that our systems were to be serviced in a safe and sustainable data centre. Working closely with Candidator it became readily apparent that DigiPlex was the partner of choice," says Dag Kjetil Jørgensen CIO at KPMG.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Candidator and KPMG, companies known for their high standards and commitment to excellence, to our Rosenholm data centre. DigiPlex has invested continually to make our data centres into the most secure, most stable and most sustainable in the market. Today's announcement is a welcome indication that we have been successful," says DigiPlex CEO Gisle M. Eckhoff.

Candidator has established a reputation at the forefront of IT services for business in the Nordics, and was one of the first companies to offer Azure Stack to the Norwegian market. Responding to increasing demands from business for advanced, secure and efficient hybrid IT solutions that give users full control of their data, Candidator's agreement with DigiPlex enables the business to offer an advanced and secure route to realising savings from cloud IT solutions.

