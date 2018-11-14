Moore Stephens, a top 10 accounting and advisory network, has selected Expensify as one of its preferred software solutions, offering clients the most innovative expense reporting software in the industry.

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, has announced today at Xerocon London that Moore Stephens has selected Expensify as one of its preferred expense management solutions. Moore Stephens, renowned for providing clients unparalleled support and advisory in cloud accounting systems, will now be able to offer clients complete automation and efficiency of their expense management process with Expensify's industry-leading software.

"Expensify is proud to include Moore Stephens in the ExpensifyApproved! Program as a Preferred Partner," says Stefanie Stavri, Head of EMEA Approved! Partnerships at Expensify. "Moore Stephens' clients are fast-growing, and often need to implement scalable cloud solutions for their core business processes. Expensify is able to scale alongside them, and integrates seamlessly with the technology they're already using. This partnership further demonstrates the accounting industry's progress in harnessing the power of fintech for clients across the UK."

On top of a scalable and automated expense management solution, Moore Stephens' clients from SMEs to mid-market will be able to enjoy features like corporate card reconciliation, intelligent auditing, and tiered approval workflows.

"Here at Moore Stephens, we pride ourselves on supporting our clients with consultation on the best fintech tools in the market, and we're pleased to include Expensify in that toolkit starting today," says Ian McBane, Partner and Head of Outsourcing at Moore Stephens, London. "Expensify's breadth of integrations to solutions that our outsourcing clients already use including systems like QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite made the decision to go with Expensify easy. Now, we're able to offer clients of any size an easy and scalable solution that a basic data capture application simply cannot provide."

Want to learn more about Expensify's ExpensifyApproved! Program? If you're attending Xerocon London, make sure to stop by the Expensify stand to set up a meeting with the Expensify or Moore Stephens teams!

For more information about Expensify, visit: www.use.expensify.com

For more information about Moore Stephens, visit: www.moorestephens.co.uk

About Expensify

Expensify is the global innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. The app automates the entire expense reporting process with SmartScan OCR receipt tracking technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares. Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, processing billions in expenses annually while delivering expense reports that don't suck to over 100,000 businesses worldwide.

About Moore Stephens

As a Top 10 accounting and advisory network, Moore Stephens supports a broad range of individuals and entrepreneurs, large organisations and complex international businesses. By providing all the support and guidance needed to deal with new risks and opportunities, Moore Stephens helps businesses thrive in a changing world. If your business and personal interactions need to expand, Moore Stephens will help make it happen coordinating advice from a network of offices throughout the UK and in more than 100 offices. By combining local expertise with the breadth of our networks, you can be confident that, whatever your requirements, Moore Stephens provides the right solution to your needs.

Lindsey Peckham, press@expensify.com