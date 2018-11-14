ShopperTrak's New Market Intelligence Solution to Benchmark Traffic Performance

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Retail technology brand offers largest retail data lake in market landscape and unmatched global shopper insights, for strategic decision making where it counts

Tyco Retail Solutions today announced the launch of its new ShopperTrak Market Intelligence solution, a set of indices designed to benchmark shopper traffic performance for unparalleled insights into traffic trends. Visibility into worldwide data allows retailers and shopping centres to recognise evolving shopper trends and benchmark their performance on a local, regional, national and global scale, ,to make strategic decisions where it counts.

ShopperTrak provides the best-in class solutions, processes and people to measure traffic and engage retailers with the goal of optimising labour, store and marketing performance, merchandising and real estate investments. The new Market Intelligence index is an integral part of the ShopperTrak solution suite for retailers and shopping centres. The data and insights come to life in the web-based reporting portal - ShopperTrak Analytics - a one-stop shop for all retail store and shopping centre traffic data needs.

ShopperTrak's international indices brings the largest retail data lake in the market landscape, enriched by over 20 years of knowledge from 2100+ customers and over 100 countries across the globe to create a benchmarking tool unlike any other. Using accurate algorithms and methodology aligned with all industry standards, the index provides retailers and shopping centres in 21+ countries with the ability to:

Compare store and site performance to industry

Understand performance of stores and sites at a city, region, country level

Access geography-based traffic trends across the globe to research new store or site locations and for real estate expansions

Gather shopper insights and benchmark reporting for 3 segments: retail stores, shopping centres, and apparel and accessories retailers

"The changes in consumer behaviour are reshaping the retail and shopping centre industries as consumers expect a seamless shopping experience," said Nick Pompa, General Manager of ShopperTrak. "With the largest retail data lake in the market landscape, unmatched experience and global reach, our Market Intelligence solution provides retailers and shopping centres with a holistic view of shopper traffic trends to improve marketing campaign effectiveness, attract more shoppers, and make better real estate and expansion decisions to create meaningful customer experiences."

To learn more about ShopperTrak solutions, please visit: http://www.shoppertrak.com.

