BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, November 12

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 14 November 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 86,409,691 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 14 November 2018, the Company held 23,919,247 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 86,409,691 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
Ms C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
14 November 2018


