Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry hosts epic 'Carbon Clash' event in celebration of its 60th anniversary

Pöyry is today hosting an epic 'Carbon Clash' event in the iconic Finlandia Hall, Helsinki, in celebration of its 60th anniversary. Attended by over 250 industry leaders and world-class experts, the Carbon Clash is set to ignite opinion and spark ideas for tackling climate change. The theme of the conference is 'low carbon solutions'. The big focus areas will include the decarbonisation of energy and the substitution of single-use plastics with bio-based products.
Henrik Ehrnrooth, Chairman of Pöyry PLC, comments, 'Today's Carbon Clash is about connecting up the best brains to rigorously debate the solutions needed to urgently solve this generational challenge. Every person in the room yearns for a cleaner society for their children and grandchildren to thrive in. By working together we will forge new concepts that bring about impactful change and create a lasting legacy that we can all be proud of.'
'I am delighted that so many long-standing clients of Pöyry are able to make it, as well as globally respected climate change gurus such as Louis Blumberg, Climate Policy Consultant, San Francisco, California' Henrik adds.
'California is implementing strategies confronting several of the same issues under discussion in the EU, including transportation, agriculture and forestry. By sharing information and experience, we can improve our planning and address the key challenge of our generation, global climate change,' comments Louis Blumberg.
Irene Mia, Global Editorial Director of Thought Leadership at The Economist Group will be moderating the Carbon Clash. Irene comments, 'Given the urgency of the challenge, if we want to build a sustainable future, new and innovative solutions are needed, together with a joint stakeholder approach. I'm looking forward to seeing the insight and creative ideas that the Pöyry Carbon Clash event will hopefully generate.'
More about the Carbon Clash
Two clashes: 'Electricity vs. Biofuels' and 'Biopackaging - Beyond Plastics'
At the heart of the expert seminar event, four industry bosses will go head-to-head in two 'clashes'. They will probe the different low carbon solutions for addressing climate change.
In the first clash, titled 'Electricity vs. Biofuels', Pekka Lundmark, President & CEO of the clean energy company Fortum will take to the stage opposite Mika Anttonen, Chairman of the Nordic fuel distributor, St1. Options for the decarbonisation of energy will be examined.
The clash will be moderated by Richard Sarsfield-Hall, Director, Pöyry Management Consulting, and lead author of the report titled, Fully Decarbonising Europe's Energy System by 2050 (http://www.poyry.com/news/articles/fully-decarbonising-europes-energy-system-2050). 'Today's clash comes just one month after the IPCC issued its special report, titled Global Warming of 1.5 °C,' comments Richard. 'The scale of the challenge is huge and requires an economy wide reduction of emissions across Europe from 4,000 MtC02e to 275 MtC02e by 2050. That's a massive gap and requires a transformational deep commitment from consumers, industry and policymakers alike. The big question is 'Who is driving decarbonisation and is it enough?'
Driving for innovation is a feature of the Carbon Clash. Martin à Porta, President & CEO of Pöyry PLC, comments, 'A market shift is happening towards a New Economy based on C02. By putting a price on C02 you create a mechanism for driving change. Electric Vehicles (EVs) are just one market where that battle against C02 emissions has fueled innovation, but there are many other examples too, such as the development of ground-source heat pumps.
- Poyry was founded on 28th October 1958 by Dr Jaakko Pöyry? You can read more about Pöyry's unique heritage here (http://www.poyry.com/about-us/poyry-brief/our-heritage).
- Pöyry is pioneering the substitution of fossil based plastics with bio-based alternatives with a powerful methodology for mapping the solutions called the 'Pöyry Plastics Substitution Book (http://www.poyry.com/news/poyry-launches-plastic-substitution-global-consultancy)'?'
- Pöyry is advising on the decarbonisation of Europe's energy system (http://www.poyry.com/news/articles/fully-decarbonising-europes-energy-system-2050)?
- three out of four Finns are worried about CO2 emissions
- less than half of Finns trust in humankinds ability to find a sustainable solution for CO2 emissions
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
