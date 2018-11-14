JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results for Three and Nine Months Ended 30 Sept 18

Gaming Revenue Up 8% Year-on-Year, Net Leverage Reduced Significantly;

2018 Outlook Confirmed

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November, 14 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018.

Financial summary[1]

Three months ended 30 September 2018 (£m) Three months ended 30 September 2017 (£m) Reported change (%) Nine months ended 30 September 2018 (£m) Nine months ended 30 September 2017 (£m) Reported change (%) Gaming revenue 77.8 71.8 8 233.2 210.1 11 Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS) 7.4 (8.2) - 6.6 (29.9) - Adjusted EBITDA[2] 28.8 25.5 13 84.0 81.9 3 Adjusted net income2 23.3 17.1 36 67.1 56.9 18 Operating cash flows 33.0 32.6 1 82.2 78.2 5 Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3] 0.10 (0.11) - 0.09 (0.41) - Diluted adjusted net income per share2,3 0.31 0.23 35 0.90 0.76 18

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2628H_1-2018-11-14.pdf

Enquiries JPJ Group plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations jason.holden@jpj.com +44 (0) 203 907 4032 Amanda Brewer Vice President of Corporate Communications amanda.brewer@jpj.com +1 416 720 8150 Media Enquires Finsbury jpj@finsbury.com +44 (0) 207 251 3801 James Leviton, Andy Parnis

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527999/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-for-Three-and-Nine-Months-Ended-30-Sept-18