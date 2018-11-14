JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results for Three and Nine Months Ended 30 Sept 18

Gaming Revenue Up 8% Year-on-Year, Net Leverage Reduced Significantly;
2018 Outlook Confirmed
LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November, 14 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018.
Financial summary[1]
Three months ended
30 September 2018
(£m)
Three months ended
30 September 2017
(£m)
Reported
change
(%)
Nine months ended
30 September 2018
(£m)
Nine months ended
30 September 2017
(£m)
Reported
change
(%)
Gaming revenue
77.8
71.8
8
233.2
210.1
11
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS)
7.4
(8.2)
-
6.6
(29.9)
-
Adjusted EBITDA[2]
28.8
25.5
13
84.0
81.9
3
Adjusted net income2
23.3
17.1
36
67.1
56.9
18
Operating cash flows
33.0
32.6
1
82.2
78.2
5
Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3]
0.10
(0.11)
-
0.09
(0.41)
-
Diluted adjusted net income per share2,3
0.31
0.23
35
0.90
0.76
18
