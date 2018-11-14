sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results for Three and Nine Months Ended 30 Sept 18

Gaming Revenue Up 8% Year-on-Year, Net Leverage Reduced Significantly;

2018 Outlook Confirmed

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November, 14 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018.

Financial summary[1]

Three months ended

30 September 2018

(£m)

Three months ended

30 September 2017

(£m)

Reported

change

(%)

Nine months ended

30 September 2018

(£m)

Nine months ended

30 September 2017

(£m)

Reported

change

(%)

Gaming revenue

77.8

71.8

8

233.2

210.1

11

Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS)

7.4

(8.2)

-

6.6

(29.9)

-

Adjusted EBITDA[2]

28.8

25.5

13

84.0

81.9

3

Adjusted net income2

23.3

17.1

36

67.1

56.9

18

Operating cash flows

33.0

32.6

1

82.2

78.2

5

Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3]

0.10

(0.11)

-

0.09

(0.41)

-

Diluted adjusted net income per share2,3

0.31

0.23

35

0.90

0.76

18

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2628H_1-2018-11-14.pdf

Enquiries

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations

jason.holden@jpj.com

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

Amanda Brewer

Vice President of Corporate Communications

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

+1 416 720 8150

Media Enquires

Finsbury

jpj@finsbury.com

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

James Leviton, Andy Parnis

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527999/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-for-Three-and-Nine-Months-Ended-30-Sept-18


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE