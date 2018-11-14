

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its after-tax result for the nine-month of financial year 2018 rose to 194.0 million euros from 112.6 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share came in at 3.51 euros, compared to 2.01 euros last year.



The pre-tax profit was 284.6 million euros compared to 174.5 million euros last year. The latest-period result included 29.2 million euros in after-tax contribution from a participating investment in Europe's leading copper producer Aurubis AG, a company included at equity.



External sales were 6.93 billion euros, compared to 6.81 billion euros last year. The growth in the sales of the Strip Steel Business Unit, above all on the back of selling prices, more than compensated for the decline in the Trading Business Unit.



Salzgitter affirmed its guidance for the financial year 2018 that was revised upward on September 19, 2018. As before it anticipates a slight increase in sales to above the 9 billion euros mark; a pre-tax profit of between 300 million euros and 350 million euros and a marginally higher return on capital employed of between 9 % and 11 % compared with the previous year's 8.6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX