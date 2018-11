BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Statistical Office is set to release the preliminary estimates for the third quarter GDP at 2 am ET Wednesday. German GDP is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1296 against the greenback, 128.65 against the yen, 1.1370 against the franc and 0.8685 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX