Vostok New Ventures Ltd. Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2018

- Net result for the period was USD 31.27 million (mln) (January 1, 2017-September 30, 2017: 16.43). Earnings per share were USD 0.37 (0.19).

- Net result for the quarter was USD 19.10 mln (7.79). Earnings per share for the quarter were USD 0.23

(0.09).

- The net asset value of Vostok New Ventures ("Vostok" or "the Company") was USD 912.20 mln on September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: 879.99), corresponding to USD 10.79 per share (December 31, 2017: 10.40). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.8573 the values were SEK 8,079.60 mln (December 31, 2017: 7,244.35) and SEK 95.57 (December 31, 2017: 85.65), respectively.

- The group's net asset value per share in USD increased by 3.6% over the period January 1, 2018-September 30, 2018.

- During the quarter July 1, 2018-September 30, 2018, the group's net asset value per share in USD increased by 2.2%.

- During the third quarter 2018, Vostok New Ventures invested USD 4 mln in Busfor, a bus ticketing platform covering Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), USD 1 mln in OneTwoTrip in an internal financing round, and USD 2.1 mln in VOI Technology AB.

- After the end of the period, Vostok New Ventures invested USD 1 mln as a part of a follow-on investment in Booksy. On November 13, 2018, Vostok New Ventures announced a material transaction in BlaBlaCar. BlaBlaCar has entered into an agreement with SNCF to acquire Ouibus, a market-leading frech bus operator. BlaBlaCar also announced a EUR 101 mln funding round involving SNCF and existing BlaBlaCar investors. The transaction is expected to have a material impact and will result in a positive revaluation of Vostok New Ventures holding in BlaBlaCar by approximately 34.8% or EUR 35.6 mln compared to the BlaBlaCar valuation per September 30, 2018.

- The number of outstanding shares (SDRs), excluding 1,125,952 repurchased SDRs, at the end of the period was 84,562,357.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

