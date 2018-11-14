

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its third-quarter EBITDA increased by 36.3 percent to 150.1 million euros from 110.1 million euros in the prior year.



Consolidated revenues for the Group increased by 34.8 percent to 547.1 million euros from 405.9 million euros last year.



Wirecard CEO Dr. Markus Braun said, 'We expect strong business growth in both the fourth quarter of 2018 and also the coming 2019 fiscal year.'



The Management Board has increased its EBITDA forecast for the 2018 fiscal year to between 550 million euros and 570 million euros from the prior outlook of 530 million euros to 560 million euros.



