Immersion Bath for the Liquid Immersion Cooling System

A server being taken out of the cooling fluid



TOKYO, Nov 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has received a 2018 Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity (Technology Development and Commercialization) for its Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY Liquid Immersion Cooling System, which provides revolutionary energy savings. This award recognizes the contribution of the Liquid Immersion Cooling System to overall reduction of server system power consumption and CO2 emissions. This marks the second year in a row Fujitsu has received this award, and the sixth time overall. Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change and the digital transformation of its customers by providing highly energy-efficient products and services.About the Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention ActivityThe Environment Minister's Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity honors organizations and individuals for outstanding achievements to mitigate the impact of global warming, as part of efforts by the Ministry of the Environment since 1998 to promote global warming countermeasures.About the Liquid Immersion Cooling SystemThis product is a cooling system designed to efficiently and evenly cool servers by immersing them entirely in a cooling liquid. The system provides significant energy savings because it doesn't disperse the heat generated by the servers into the room, which not only renders air conditioning unnecessary, but also eliminates the need for cooling fans installed on the servers themselves. Due to these factors, the system reduces the overall power consumption of a server system, including cooling equipment, by about 40%(1) compared to air cooled systems, contributing to a reduction in CO2 emissions. Moreover, the system can more or less double server installation density in terms of installation space(2), also contributing to reduced TCO(3).http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuImmersionBath.jpgImmersion Bath for the Liquid Immersion Cooling Systemhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ServerCoolingFluid.jpgA server being taken out of the cooling fluid(1) Reduces the total power consumption for the server system as a whole by about 40% Comparison evaluated with a server system consisting of 96 PRIMERGY CX2560 M4 multi-node servers, comparing the power consumption of an air conditioning system and internal server fans against an immersion cooling version with the same configuration. Because the reduction effect depends on the installation environment, Fujitsu does not guarantee a power consumption reduction value in customer environments.(2) Double the server density in the same installation space Evaluated with a server system consisting of 80 PRIMERGY CX2560 M4 multi-node servers, with 4 rack units required with air cooling that can be reduced to 2 immersion baths with the liquid immersion cooling method. Because the improvement depends on the installation environment, Fujitsu does not guarantee a degree of server density in customer environments.(3) TCO Total cost of ownership. Includes not only the costs to deploy the system, but also operations and maintenance.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.