RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) RhythmOne PLC: Notice of Results 14-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Results London, England and San Francisco, CA. - 14 November 2018 - RhythmOne plc ("RhythmOne" or the "Company") announces that it will release interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 on Thursday, 13 December 2018. The Company notes the recent weakness in its share price and confirms that it is not aware of any developments since its update to the market on 25 September 2018 that would change the outlook contained in that release. For further information, please contact: Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney IR@rhythmone.com RhythmOne plc Nomad and Broker for RhythmOne Nick Westlake (Nomad) Numis Securities Limited (UK) 020 7260 1000 About RhythmOne RhythmOne drives engagement between advertisers and targeted audiences - resulting in real, measurable business outcomes. We offer fully-integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop, mobile, and connected TV ("CTV") across high-impact video, rich media, display, social, and native advertising formats - helping advertisers reach high-propensity audiences wherever and however they consume content. The connections we make are further enhanced through unique audience data and powered by our unified programmatic platform, RhythmMax. RhythmMax includes RhythmGuard, a proprietary verification and brand safety filtering technology that screens underperforming and suspicious traffic before it reaches the marketplace. This end-to-end platform - coupled with the world-class service of our account teams - is designed to provide more direct, efficient, and effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers. Founded in 2004 in the UK, RhythmOne is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, UK, Europe, APAC, and Canada. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: NOR TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 Sequence No.: 6513 EQS News ID: 745297 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6be98f6baf28a311a5fa3f0a977d6799&application_id=745297&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

