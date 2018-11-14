Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) First Day of Dealings and Total Voting Rights 14-Nov-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 14 November 2018 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc First Day of Dealings and Total Voting Rights M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of dealings in its ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at 8.00 a.m. today on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange and admission of its Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority ("Admission"). The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker 'MGCI' (ISIN: GB00BFYYL325). The Company notifies that immediately following Admission, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows: Class of Total Number of Total Number of Total share number of voting number of shares number of shares in rights voting held in shares in circulati attached rights of treasury issue on to each shares in (carrying share circulati no voting on rights attached until issued) Ordinary 100,000,0 1 100,000,0 0 100,000,0 Shares of 1 01 01 01 penny each The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. For further information please contact: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 01392 477500 James Poole, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Securities Limited 020 3100 0000 Joe Winkley Neil Morgan ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6512 EQS News ID: 745111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)