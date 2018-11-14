Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Nov 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that it received the "IR Grand Prix Award" at the IR Award 2018 held by the Japan Investor Relations Association (JIRA). This marks the second time that Eisai has received the IR Grand Prix Award following 2006. Including the receipt of Best IR Awards in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2012, this is the 6th time Eisai has received an IR Award, and Eisai is the first pharmaceutical company to receive two IR Grand Prix Awards.The IR Award (Committee Chairman: Tetsuo Kitagawa, Professor of International Management, Aoyama Gakuin University Graduate School) is designed to recognize companies which have been highly accredited in the investment community for their understanding and promotion of IR activities, and this year marks the 23rd year since the start of the IR Awards. 299 companies applied for the IR Award 2018, and after surveys and screenings by select committee members, Eisai was the sole company selected for the IR Grand Prix Award this year.The reasons for Eisai's selection are as follows:"Eisai is proactively disclosing information and constantly raising the level of disclosure. For many years, top management has been engaged in dialogue with investors, candidly discussing the company's longer-term vision and management issues. Eisai's CFO and IR Department have been enhancing the presentation of balance sheet management and disclosure of non-financial information ahead of other companies. In terms of ESG-related efforts, Eisai not only discloses information but also holds meetings with presentations by outside directors and meetings to explain its integrated report. The company's timeliness and fairness in disclosure is highly regarded, evidenced by its timely disclosure of information that may affect operating performance and prompt holding of briefings on such matters."Furthermore, in celebration of the 25th year since the establishment of the JIRA, as part of the "JIRA 25th Anniversary Commemorative Award" which seeks to specially recognize companies which have continued IR activities over the long term and have produced outstanding achievements in appropriate information disclosure and constructive dialogue with investors and shareholders, Eisai was selected as both a "Company with Greatest Improvement in IR" and as a "Company with Best Continual Efforts in IR." For further details, please visit the JIRA website: https://www.jira.or.jp/english/.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Together with strengthening its ESG initiatives in order to realize this corporate philosophy, Eisai respects the rights of shareholders and investors, ensures fairness and transparency in management, and works on its IR activities to aid the enhancement of corporate value.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our human health care philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Oncology and Neurology.As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: Eisai