

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half pre-tax loss was 265.3 million pounds, compared to profit of 409.3 million pounds last year. Loss per share was 22.6 pence, compared to profit of 30.8 pence.



Headline adjusted pre-tax profit, excluding SSE Energy Services that is held for disposal, dropped 40.9% to 246.4 million pounds from last year's 416.7 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings per share were 19.6 pence, compared to 32.6 pence a year ago.



Total reported operating loss was 165.3 million pounds, compared to profit of 556.5 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted operating profit fell 24.4% to 448.3 million pounds.



Revenue from continuing operations plunged to 3.33 billion pounds from 10.72 billion pounds last year.



SSE has also announced the interim dividend per share for 2018/19 of is 29.3 pence, an increase of 3.2%. The company said it continues to intend to recommend a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence per share for 2018/19 and to deliver the five-year dividend plan set out in May 2018.



Looking ahead, excluding the results for SSE Energy Services, SSE currently expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share in the range of 70p to 75p for 2018/19 as a whole, which compares to 98.3p on a like for like basis for the year 2018.



Separately, SSE announced that it will consolidate the development, operation and ownership of all of its renewable energy assets in the UK and Ireland under a single entity called SSE Renewables.



Further, Melanie Smith has been appointed as a non-Executive Director of SSE plc. She will take up her appointment on January 1, 2019.



