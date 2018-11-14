PHEBRA ANNOUNCES NEW UK SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian pharmaceutical firm Phebra is pleased to announce the expansion of its international operations, with the establishment of new wholly-owned subsidiary company in the United Kingdom (UK).

Phebra Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mal Eutick, said the newly-formed subsidiary company, Phebra UK, would drive the distribution of Phebra's exports of critical care injectables into the UK market and meet key needs of UK clinicians and hospitals.

Phebra UK will be based in London. Its new chairman, the Hon. Robert Jackson said: "I am delighted that Phebra now has a UK subsidiary.

"Together with our Australian colleagues we will be investigating which of Phebra's existing portfolio of drugs may be able to add value or meet unmet clinical needs in the UK."

Dr Eutick added: "We're excited that the establishment of our new subsidiary progresses the next stage of the Phebra Group's international expansion plan.

"The UK market is not dissimilar to Australia and offers steady growth opportunities for Phebra's range of high-quality injectables.

"We will be appointing experienced, local staff to help facilitate the on-the-ground promotion and distribution of our products into this key market.

"We have already submitted a group of new marketing applications to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, covering pharmaceuticals used by haematologists, anesthetists and emergency care physicians and we are anticipating that approvals to market these will be available by mid-2019."

About Phebra

Phebra is an Australian based specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, manufactures and markets critical medicines in Australia and across the world.

At Phebra, we create critical medicines that save and improve lives.