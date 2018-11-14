New 'Cloud Competency Centre' leads with Cloud Certified Professional (CCP) programme in 30+ territories worldwide

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced an agreement to become the only global provider of Arcitura Education's renowned, vendor-neutral Cloud Certified Professional (CCP) accreditation programme. The move underlines the unique value of Exclusive Group's 'Cloud Competency Centre' and will enable thousands more channel partners to develop the skills necessary to meet evolving customer challenges around cloud transformation and convert significant additional revenues.

"Channel partners can't afford to lose their market edge through a lack of cloud competency they need new skills to complement their experience and technology knowledge so that customers carry on seeing them as relevant to their future," said Andre Dieball, Global Director, Services at Exclusive Group. "70-80% of enterprises are experiencing cloud skills crises that risk crucial transformation projects going over time and over budget. These projects, collectively worth billions of dollars every year, need independent, vendor-neutral cloud skills that do not favour one cloud platform or vendor over another. The ability to become a trusted advisor in cloud matters is a fantastic opportunity for partners, which we believe the Cloud Certified Professional (CCP) programme is uniquely placed to enable."

Courses and examinations for the programme, composed of eight certified specialisms in fundamental and advanced cloud expertise, including Cloud Technology Professional, Cloud Architect and Certified Cloud Security Specialist, are available from Exclusive Group's Cloud Competency Centre, part the Passport Global Services division. Courses are delivered globally either in-class or online across more than 30 territories worldwide. As well as benefiting from the value of developing cloud-related skills that are in-demand and for which there is a shortage, partners are invited to create an extra revenue stream by reselling the courses and exams to their own customers.

"It is more important than ever to establish a clear, unambiguous and vendor-neutral understanding of cloud computing across organisations, project teams and professionals. Such knowledge puts everyone on the same page, thereby reducing risk and significantly increasing revenue potential. Through its Passport Global Services arm, Exclusive has established superior training and exam delivery capabilities that provide an optimal platform to empower professionals with proven, industry-level cloud computing skills and accreditations," said renowned business and technology author and CEO of Arcitura Education, Thomas Erl. "Our message is, don't get left behind buy into the Cloud Competency Centre now and take the opportunity, for yourselves and your customers, to acquire industry-recognised cloud computing skills and accreditations."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005040/en/

Contacts:

Cohesive

Jon Bawden

+44 (0) 1291 626200

exclusivegroup@wearecohesive.com