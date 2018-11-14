Webhelp's Market Expansion Strategies in the Contact Centre Outsourcing Market Earn it Accolades from Frost & Sullivan

Webhelp's keen focus on agile customer experience (CX) solutions has helped it grow across Europe in an intensely competitive market

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Webhelp's successful growth strategy across Europe, Frost & Sullivan has recognised the company with the 2018 European Market Leadership Award in contact centre outsourcing. Over the course of several years, Webhelp has diversified its industry focus to include expertise in healthcare, travel, and B2B services. It also has expanded its geographic footprint to cover eastern and southern Europe. When it comes to Europe, Webhelp currently has multi-lingual hubs in Prague, Athens, Lisbon, Barcelona, Enschede, Kuala Lumpur, and Berlin. All told, the company will soon have some 50,000 employees working in 35 countries across the globe, and total revenues should be close to US $1.5 billion.

As a business partner, Webhelp assists clients in providing a next-level customer experience (CX) through advanced analytics, omni-channel technologies, and, above all, its people engagement approach. It works strategically with clients to help improve the CX by producing a comprehensive single view of the customer. And the company regularly reviews its initiatives for commercial viability and the impact they will have on the overall CX by employing analytical methodologies including customer journey mapping, demand management, customer segmentation, and employee satisfaction.

"The founders of Webhelp have long embraced an entrepreneurial philosophy," said Frost & Sullivan digital experience analyst Stephen Loynd. "This is a company that continues to emphasize a start-up philosophy, that prides itself on being agile and exceptionally easy to work with. Along the way, Webhelp has established a reputation as a Customer Experience provider that acts as an authentic business partner to clients, which in turn helps enterprises push the limits of the CX through multichannel solutions."

Webhelp's particular focus on tracking customer effort is also noteworthy in a highly competitive space. The company is practiced at measuring both Customer Effort Score (CES) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) on many client programs. From Frost & Sullivan's perspective, this kind of approach is what helps make the typical Webhelp client customer ownership experience exemplary. At the same time, it's clear the company understands that analysing customer journeys across any medium is essential to offer an effective multichannel customer management solution.

"Even as Webhelp scales its core business, it has a pulse on the manner in which technology is changing the way consumers interact with brands," added Loynd. "Underlining its commitment to next-generation CX, the company has partnered with Recast.AI to develop personalised chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Webhelp's brand strength derives from the way it has skillfully negotiated a fast-changing BPO landscape and stayed focused on the essentials of the CX at a time of exponential change."

Finally, for Webhelp, keeping pace with today's accelerating pace of techno-consumerism means ensuring business continuity and data integrity. It accomplishes this with IT infrastructure and a technology ecosystem that are focused on business consistency across all operations.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Turning loyal customers into brand advocates for clients allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. This award recognises the company that successfully increases market share over time, an accomplishment achieved through a demonstrated commitment to client relationships.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

