Good Oral Health is Key to Prevent and Control Diabetes

ETOY, Switzerland, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SUNSTAR and the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) Launch the 'Perio & Diabetes' Campaign on World Diabetes Day

There is a bi-directional relationship between oral health and diabetes: people with p eriodontal d isease have a 20-30% higher risk of developing diabetes

Both diseases are highly prevalent : over 415 million people have diabetes and 750 million people have periodontal disease worldwide

SUNSTAR, a holistic healthcare company, has been supporting research into the two-way relationship between oral health and diabetes for over 30 years

There is a bi-directional relationship between oral health and diabetes: people with periodontal disease have a 20-30% higher risk of developing diabetes, and those who have diabetes are 1.5 times more likely to develop gum disease. The good news is that good oral health in people with diabetes can help reduce blood sugar levels. This is just one of the powerful links revealed by the 'Perio & Diabetes Campaign' that SUNSTAR and the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) are launching today on World Diabetes Day.

Approximately 80% of people over 30 years old have some form of gum disease (gingivitis in its mild form, and periodontitis in its severe form). This corresponds to 750 million people worldwide with gum problems. The situation is no more positive if we examine data for diabetes: 415 million people worldwide suffer from the disease and an estimated 212 million people are living with undiagnosed diabetes.

In addition, these two diseases are strongly linked. If you suffer from both conditions at the same time, there is an increased risk of developing complications from diabetes earlier, since gum problems are inflammatory diseases that increase general inflammation in the body. In turn, this increases insulin resistance and leads to poorer blood sugar control. As a result, both disorders worsen and are harder to control.

How cangum disease be prevented?

According to experts, the first signs of gum disease include red or swollen gums, bleeding or blood after brushing, longer-looking teeth, and increased spaces between teeth. Whether or not some of these signs are spotted, basic oral care recommendations are to visit the dentist twice a year, brush twice a day, and pay extra attention to interdental brushing. As SUNSTAR experts explain, interdental hygiene cleans 85% of the mouth, while toothbrushes only clean 60%.

As Dr Marzia Massignani, Sr Manager Scientific Affairs and Corporate Comms at SUNSTAR, states: "Early diagnosis of both diabetes and periodontal disease is essential if we want to improve prevention and treatment. It is therefore vital to raise awareness about this existing relationship and provide useful tools to patients, professionals and people at risk."

As a result, SUNSTAR is also supporting pioneering research in the field that aims to detect undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes conditions in the dental office. The primary objective is to establish a protocol that helps oral care professionals to identify signs of diabetes in their patients with gum problems. Another goal is to help improve coordination with physicians in order to detect and treat this global issue earlier. This project is led by the Complutense University in Madrid and supported by the Spanish Society of Periodoncy and Osseointegration (SEPA).

Over 30 years supporting research into the relationship between oral healthand diabetes

The holistic healthcare company is not new to the field of oral health and diabetes. SUNSTAR has been promoting and supporting research for over 30 years now due to the personal story that links diabetes to the Kaneda family (the founders of the company). SUNSTAR's founder, Kunio Kaneda, passed away due to a complication of diabetes in his fifties. In 1986, the company held the SUNSTAR Portside Symposium, where Hiro Kaneda, Kunio's son, raised the question of a possible link between periodontal disease and systemic diseases. He suffers from both diseases and felt they were somehow connected. This was the first step towards the recognition of the relationship between oral health and general health.

Ever since, the company, through the Sunstar Foundation, has been contributing to research and raising awareness about the two-way relationship between oral health and general health, particularly about periodontal disease and diabetes. Under ThePerioLink project, SUNSTAR is also giving visibility to the many impacts of poor oral health, spanning cancer to sports performance.

ABOUTSUNSTAR

SUNSTAR is a Japanese company founded in 1932 in Osaka. With an eye to the future, SUNSTAR's vision is to pioneer a new era of innovation, champion new invigorating partnerships, and speak to the heart of a new generation of global consumers. As a result of years of innovation, SUNSTAR now operates in four growing sectors with the objective of building a better and healthier tomorrow: oral care, health and beauty, healthy living environment & safety support and high technology. The company has 4000+ employees worldwide and is present now in more than 90 countries. SUNSTAR's headquarters are located in Etoy (Switzerland).

Based on our corporate motto "Always strive to help people everywhere achieve better health and enhance their quality-of-life", the SUNSTAR Group will continue to be attentive and responsive to the varied needs and expectations of our global consumers. http://www.sunstar.com/company/philosophy.