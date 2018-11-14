Ultimaker Achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Certifications

GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ultimaker, the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced that it achieved certification against ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management based on a rigorous, company-wide audit by the BSI Group The Netherlands. This recognition confirms Ultimaker's commitment to quality and environmental management, and gives customers confidence that Ultimaker is a suitable provider of professional 3D printing applications.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification requires an organization to demonstrate an end-to-end quality management system that provides products and services to meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory needs; that enhances customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system. The ISO 14001:2015 certification requires an organization to manage environmental responsibilities according to the new High Level Structure (HLS), applicable to all management systems, such as the pillar of corporate sustainability.

The certifications underline Ultimaker's focus on risk-based operation and continuous improvement. BSI auditors found zero major non-conformities and one minor non-conformity at Ultimaker, which was rectified before certification. Auditors commented that they had rarely experienced such a relatively young company achieve such a high degree of compliance. They also discovered that Ultimaker implements a never-before-seen industry best practice: visually communicating data that shows the consistency of measurements and tests.

"The BSI team was excited to support Ultimaker in achieving these two sought-after certifications," said Okke Jansma, Auditor at BSI Group. "The accomplishment showcases Ultimaker's dedication to providing world-class customer experiences and products that also meet the highest standards of environmental management. We were particularly impressed by the company's eagerness to improve and the clear maturity of its management system, which made for quick progress. "

"These ISO certifications emphasize Ultimaker's commitment to driving the adoption of desktop 3D printing in the enterprise. Our exceptional achievements against these industry benchmarks highlight that customer satisfaction, risk management, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement are embedded in Ultimaker's DNA," said Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker. "As 3D printing makes an impact across industries around the world, Ultimaker is now eligible to qualify for more tenders to help accelerate this growth. I could not be more proud on the team at Ultimaker and more grateful for BSI's input and feedback during the certification process."

About Ultimaker

Ultimaker has been in operation since 2011, and over the years has grown to become a market leader; creating powerful, professional, and accessible desktop 3D printers with offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore, plus production facilities in Europe and the US. Ultimaker's team of over 350 employees continually strives to offer the highest-quality 3D printers, software, and materials on the market to accelerate the world's transition to local digital manufacturing. ultimaker.com

About BSI Group

BSI (British Standards Institution) equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. As the world's first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BSI is responsible for originating many of the world's most commonly used management systems standards.

Learn more at: bsigroup.com.