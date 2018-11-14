Hermes digitally enhances parcel delivery experience with IMImobile

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018, has been chosen by Hermes for the implementation of its new parcel notifications strategy as part of the company's 'Digital Futures' programme. Hermes will be using IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications platform, IMIconnect, to power millions of delivery notifications each month on behalf of their retail customers.

IMIconnect enables customer experience automation for millions of deliveries that are processed every year by Hermes. Customer journeys built in IMIconnect currently include returns management, geo fencing, which provides customers with the ability to track their driver as well as 'SafePlace' photo. This provides consumers with the added confidence that their parcel has arrived even if they are not at home.

Chris Ashworth, Chief Information Officer of Hermes, commented, "IMImobile has been instrumental in helping to deliver our 'Digital Futures' programme that prioritises customer experience through investment in innovation and technology. IMIconnect has seamlessly integrated with our existing systems and enabled us to enhance parcel notifications and tracking for our retail clients and their customers. We see technology as the biggest differentiator in our industry and digital transformation will be crucial to helping us stand out in a competitive landscape."

IMIconnect enables Hermes to significantly speed up the design of innovative customer journeys with its low-code, visual flow builder, out-of-the box integrations with CRM, marketing and Contact Centre systems, and multichannel messaging API's. The platform has allowed Hermes to easily configure new messaging journeys in a matter of weeks and enhance the overall end to end user experience for its retail clients, its B2B ParcelShop clients and for customers who have placed an order.

Jay Patel, Chief Executive at IMImobile, commented, "We are delighted to be working with Hermes, one of the UK's leading parcel delivery companies, to support its award winning 'Digital Futures' programme. Our scalable enterprise CPaaS platform, IMIconnect, has enabled Hermes to rapidly deliver innovative new customer journeys to power millions of parcel notifications. We are excited about the prospect of working with Hermes on future initiatives."

For more information on how IMIconnect can help to digitally transform your customer experience, please find some more information here .

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to improve and automate customer experience and engagement.

IMImobile's cloud software platform manages over 42 billion messages and 44 billion commerce transactions a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, AT&T, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations in India, US and the UK.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Little Rock, Toronto, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.