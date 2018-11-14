Workday, Inc.: Workday Customers Live on Amazon Web Services

PLEASANTON, Calif. and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORKDAY RISING EUROPE -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that customers including Fresche Solutions (https://freschesolutions.com/) and Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/) are now running Workday applications on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (https://aws.amazon.com/) (AWS).

The announcement signals a milestone for Workday as this is the first time that its customers are running its suite of applications - including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management - in the public cloud. Furthering the reach of Workday running on AWS, which is currently available to customers headquartered in Canada as well as select customers in the US, Workday also announced that it plans to extend the offering to customers in Germany in the first half of 2019, with additional geographies to follow based on customer demand.

Customers that select to run Workday on AWS benefit from:

Greater Choice: With the dynamic nature of business today, organizations have a greater need for choice when it comes to running mission-critical applications to grow their business. As part of its commitment to customers - demonstrated by a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating - Workday running on AWS equips customers with more freedom to choose how and where they run Workday applications - be it on AWS or in Workday data centers.

With the dynamic nature of business today, organizations have a greater need for choice when it comes to running mission-critical applications to grow their business. As part of its commitment to customers - demonstrated by a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating - Workday running on AWS equips customers with more freedom to choose how and where they run Workday applications - be it on AWS or in Workday data centers. Zero Downtime: To further ensure Workday customers can plan, execute, and analyze whenever the business requires, Workday has committed to applying weekly service updates with zero downtime - meaning minimal disruption so Workday remains always-on. With the use of a single codeline, Workday has already made significant strides toward this goal in its own data centers, and customers will be able to take advantage of the AWS cloud, which is architected for zero downtime, beginning in the first half of 2019.

To further ensure Workday customers can plan, execute, and analyze whenever the business requires, Workday has committed to applying weekly service updates with zero downtime - meaning minimal disruption so Workday remains always-on. With the use of a single codeline, Workday has already made significant strides toward this goal in its own data centers, and customers will be able to take advantage of the AWS cloud, which is architected for zero downtime, beginning in the first half of 2019. Increased Flexibility: Customers in regions all over the world have varied requirements regarding where their data can be stored, accessed, and managed. Running Workday on AWS, customers can address those commercial data requirements while maintaining the enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance they expect from a trusted cloud leader. Additionally, running Workday on AWS further streamlines the technology landscape for the many customers already running other production workloads and applications on AWS.

Comments on the News

"With Workday running on AWS, we equip customers with yet another lever to accelerate their own innovation, so they can better manage and grow their businesses," said David Clarke, senior vice president, technology development, Workday. "Workday is fully committed to driving scale, high availability, flexibility, and an amazing cloud ERP platform for all of our customers - both on AWS and in our own data centers - for the long term."

"Workday and AWS have had a strong relationship for more than ten years, and we count some of the world's most innovative companies among our mutual customers," said Kurt Kufeld, vice president, AWS Platform, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Delivering Workday's suite of applications on AWS is a notable milestone in our mission to enable organizations around the world to take advantage of the full scale, reliability, and performance of AWS."

"Running Workday on AWS fits into our broader focus on putting people first by taking advantage of modern computing practices and technologies to improve business processes and develop customer-facing applications," said Patrick Thibault, chief financial officer, Fresche Solutions. "As one of the first customers running Workday on AWS in Canada, we are able to leverage the cloud ERP platform to better run our organization and serve our customers."

Additional Information

For more information, or to inquire about Workday powered by AWS in your region, please contact your sales representative or visit: www.workday.com (http://www.workday.com) or https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/ (https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/).

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-us/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact: