Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.: Clear Blue Technologies International Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The clean tech company, which provides smart off-grid power, technology, and services, will trade under the symbol 0YA (WKN: A2JRJ2 / ISIN: CA18453C1077)



TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV:CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company") commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") at the open of the market on November 13, 2018 under the symbol 0YA (WKN: A2JRJ2 / ISIN: CA18453C1077).

"We're proud to introduce Clear Blue to European investors at a time when our global presence is rapidly expanding," says Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue. "The investor and customer interest in Clear Blue in Europe is quite strong. Europe is a renewable energy leader and is also strongly focused on emerging Middle East and African markets, a strong market for Clear Blue. Because European investors understand the strong value of our patented smart off-grid technology, management believes that the listing will generate additional demand and interest in the company and its products. With our strong results year to date, and our collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project, co-founded by Facebook, European customers such as Telefónica and IDSUD Energies are already driving further demand for our products and services."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest exchange-trading markets, behind only the Nasdaq and NSYE. Clear Blue is already listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Canada's premium exchange for technology companies, under the symbol "CBLU". The Company will maintain its primary listing, and its TSXV announcements will now be disseminated to the European investor community via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Clear Blue Technologies has 35,063,306 shares outstanding.

About Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Clear Blue, the "Smart Off-Grid" company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, off-grid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things ("IoT") devices, and other critical systems.

Clear Blue develops and sells "Smart Off-Grid" power solutions and management services to power, control, monitor, manage, and proactively service solar and hybrid-powered systems such as street lights, security systems, telecommunications systems, emergency power, and IoT devices. Under its Illumient brand, Clear Blue also sells solar and wind-powered outdoor lighting systems.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities referenced in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Resulting Issuer's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the proposed listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the volume of trades made in the Company's shares on such exchange.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Resulting Issuer is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Resulting Issuer to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Resulting Issuer is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Resulting Issuer's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although the Resulting Issuer has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Resulting Issuer has made certain assumptions. Although the Resulting Issuer believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Resulting Issuer does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Resulting Issuer or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Miriam Tuerk

Co-founder, CEO

Clear Blue Technologies International

Investor Relations

Christina Boyd

Clear Blue Technologies International

christina@clearbluetechnologies.com