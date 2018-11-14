SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Enters the $4.9 Billion Pet Nutraceuticals Marketplace

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Brand Development Agreement with GrowthCell Global Corp. Under the agreement, SponsorsOne will develop a full branding and marketing launch in North America utilizing SponsorsOne's unique and patented storytelling and micro-influencer platform - SponsorCoin.

"Our PetCell supplements have key ingredients, that allow your canines, to get the same nutrients that their ancestors depended upon to thrive in the wild," said Darcie Parkhurst, Founder of GrowthCell Global Corp. "For years my dog had trouble getting up in the mornings. He was always in pain due to old age, but when I started him on PetCell, within a few days, he started acting more and more youthful."

"The pet nutraceuticals market is projected to be $8.25 billion in 2021," added Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "Our SponsorCoin technology will introduce a new form of digital marketing to this sector helping GrowthCell Global reach their market directly through social media."

PetCell is the first natural formula that is scientifically proven to have anti-aging effects on cellular/tissue levels. Scientific research has indicated that natural agents of the PetCell formulas help with the production of cortisol and insulin, producing the physiologically optimal amount, which then naturally alleviates several common diseases and symptoms. Some of these include Diabetes Mellitus, Cushing's Disease, Hypothyroidism, Idiopathic Colitis, Locomotor Disorder, skin issues, mental disorders and improved appetite and mood after surgery.

SponsorsOne will launch PetCell in December 2018 and will be available for pet owners to purchase online.

Reference 1: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-pet-food-nutraceutical-market-industry

About GrowthCell Global Corp.:

GrowthCell's patented cellular communication technology will help your pets improve their overall quality of life. They infuse nutraceuticals with a patented proprietary oligopeptide known as GrowthCell. These break-through anti-aging formulas contain bioavailable Natural Growth Factors & peptides responsible for reprogramming stem cells and amino acids in pets. PetCell supplements for dogs and cats will be sold in North America.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorsCloud platform and its highly scalable digital - smart contract based digital-currency called SponsorCoin. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorsCloud platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorsCloud and SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more please visit http://sponsorsone.com

