

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pictsweet Co. announced the recall of 1,872 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date with respect to this recall.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



According to the FDA, this recall affects only Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears identified by UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the following six digits: 2138XD and a 'BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.'



The company initiated this recall after it was notified by the manufacturer that product suspected of containing Listeria monocytogenes was inadvertently shipped to The Pictsweet Company.



