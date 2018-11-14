Coconut Creek, FL, Nov 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) ("NTFU" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of CBD and nutritional spray products and tinctures, announces its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017.Third Quarter 2018 Results:http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/NutraFuels3Q18.pdfForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "except," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. NutraFuels, Inc. ("NTFU" or the "Company") has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. There is no assurance that Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2018. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.Contact:NutraFuels, Inc.6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6Coconut Creek, FL 33073Telephone 888-509-8901www.NutraFuels.comwww.NutraHempCBD.comSource: NutraFuels Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.