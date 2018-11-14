Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2018) - NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) ("NTFU" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of CBD and nutritional spray products and tinctures, announces its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017.

NUTRAFUELS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Revenue $ 1,062,146 $ 652,385 $ 2,870,462 $ 1,029,727 Cost of sales 775,191 334,699 1,503,468 617,958 Gross Profit 286,955 317,686 1,366,994 411,769 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales, advertising and promotion 139,890 266 178,064 51,151 Officer salaries 87,000 25,000 239,000 221,330 Noncash compensation 183,453 8,493,180 1,167,290 19,134,686 General and administrative expenses 547,956 308,226 1,190,180 815,035 Depreciation expense 10,824 17,622 96,852 50,841 Total operating expenses 969,123 8,844,294 2,871,386 20,273,043 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (682,168) (8,526,608) (1,504,392) (19,861,274) OTHER INCOME AND (EXPENSE) Other income 8,928 - 12,537 - Other expense (10,407) - (10,407) - Gain on settlement of debt - - - 717 Induced debt conversion loss - - (18,004) (3,117,125) Finance costs (24,030) - (24,030) - Interest expense (9,450) (583) (9,937) (224,530) Total other income (expense) (34,959) (583) (49,841) (3,340,677) Net loss before income taxes (717,127) (8,527,191) (1,554,233) (23,202,212) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (717,127) $ (8,527,191) $ (1,554,233) $ (23,202,212) Loss per weighted average common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (0.33) Number of weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 88,635,101 73,403,796 85,997,383 70,266,530

NUTRAFUELS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,190 $ 172,948 Accounts receivable, net 20,537 - Inventory 429,605 162,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 164,856 332,460 Total current assets 825,188 667,602 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,251,293 425,005 Leasehold improvements 422,105 154,842 Total property and equipment 1,673,398 579,847 Less accumulated depreciation (390,168) (293,317) Property and equipment, net 1,283,230 286,530 Total Assets $ 2,108,418 $ 954,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 292,401 $ 87,504 Accrued expenses 421,602 206,105 Customer deposits 202,832 - Current portion of capital leases 959 - Liability for shares to be issued 74,637 - Total current liabilities 992,431 293,609 LIABILITIES Capital leases, net of current portion 18,220 - Convertible note, net of unamortized discount of $299,495 and $0 80,504 - Total liabilities 1,091,155 293,609 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 10,000 shares; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 499,990,000 shares; 90,067,069 and 81,448,561 issued and outstanding shares 9,007 8,144 Additional paid-in capital 35,321,409 33,411,300 Accumulated deficit (34,313,153) (32,758,921) Total stockholders' equity 1,017,263 660,523 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,108,418 $ 954,132

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "except," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. NutraFuels, Inc. ("NTFU" or the "Company") has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. There is no assurance that Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2018. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

