The European Announces its Award Winners for 2018

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders, the Global Legal sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Recipients of The European Global Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.
THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS
Global Banking and Finance Awards
Award Recipients
Category
Aafiya TPA
Most Innovative New Service (Dahab) of the Year - UAE
Accra City Hotel
Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana
Adar Capital Partners
Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands
Ade Adebiyi, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
Banker of the Year - Sierra Leone
AEVI
Best Payment Technology Product Provider - Germany
Afore XXI Banorte
Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Mexico
Afore XXI Banorte
Most Innovative Pension Fund - Mexico
Afore XXI Mexico
Pension Fund of the Year - Mexico
AFP CAPITAL
Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile
AFP CAPITAL
Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile
Ágora Asesores Financieros EAFI
Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm - Spain
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Retail Bank - Kuwait
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt
Most Innovative Bank - Egypt
Algotechs
Innovative Trading Technology - UK
Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"
Best Corporate Bank - Qatar
Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"
Best Private Banking Services - MENA
ANDBANK
Innovative Digital Private Bank of the Year - Spain
APG-Neuros
Most Innovative Wastewater Solution Provider - Aeration Systems
APS S.A.
Best Product - Banking Industry
APS S.A.
Most Secure Bank Card
Arche Associates
Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
ArgusFX Ltd
Most Reliable FX Broker
ATFX
FX Broker of the Year - UK
ATRIO
Mixed-Use Commercial Development of the Year - Latin America
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Best Pharmaceutical CEO of the Year - Europe
Azizi Bank
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Afghanistan
BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year - Costa Rica
BAC Credomatic
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)
BAF Capital
Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company
BALANZ
Investment Banking Company of the Year - Argentina
BALANZ
Wealth Management Company of the Year - Argentina
Bancolombia
Bank of the Year - Colombia
Bancolombia
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia
Bancolombia
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America
Banco BCS
Best Corporate Bank - Angola
Banco BCS
Best Private Bank - Angola
Banco de Chile
Commercial Bank of the Year - Chile
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile
Banco de Corrientes S.A.
Commercial Bank of the Year - Argentina
Banco Economico
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola
Banco Finca
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador
Banco Finca
Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador
Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
Banco Republica - BROU
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Uruguay
Banco Republica - BROU
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Uruguay
Banco Sol SA
Bank of the Year - Angola
Banco Solidario S.A.
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia
Banque Misr
Best SME Bank - Egypt
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
Best in Corporate Governance
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
Global Reinsurance Company of the Year
Barwa Bank
Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar
BBVA Bancomer
Bank of the Year - Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Bank of the Year - Mozambique
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique
BCPG Public Company Limited
Most Sustainable Company - Thailand
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
Innovative Institution of the Year
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year - Lebanon
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year - MENA
BLOM BANK
Strongest Bank - Lebanon
BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)
Bank of the Year - Portugal
BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Portugal
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia
BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia
Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited
Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America
Capital.com
Most Innovative Broker - Europe
Capital.com
Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe
Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S.
Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year - Latin America
CIBanco
Green Bank of the Year - Mexico
CIBanco
Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
Business Innovation Hub - Latin America
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America
Columbia Business School Executive Education
Excellency in Executive Education
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Monaco Banking Ambassador
Consultatio Financial Services
Asset Management Company of the Year - Argentina
Consultatio Financial Services
Most Innovative Investment Management Firm - Argentina
CRÉDITO REAL
Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico
CRÉDITO REAL
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Mexico
Da Vinci Partners LLC
Best Global Intellectual Property Service Provider
Davivienda Corredores
Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
Deutsche Bank Portugal
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Portugal
DPM Finanzas EAFI
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines
Best Banking CEO - Philippines
EFG Hermes
Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt
EFG Hermes
Best Sustainable Financial Service Provider - Egypt
Egencia
Best Business Travel Solutions Provider
Executive Board, Banco Sol
Best Managed Bank - Angola
FCA Bank
Best European Auto/Car Finance Provider - Italy
Fides Treasury Services Ltd
Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia
Frontera Energy
Sustainable Independent Oil and Gas Company of the Year - Latin America
Giacomo Carelli, FCA Bank
Banking CEO of the Year - Italy
Global Solar Fund
Renewable Energy Efficiency Technology of the Year - Italy
Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone
HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND
Global FDI Program of the Year
Henry Oroh, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
Best Banking CEO of the Year - Ghana
IESE Business School
Excellence in Executive Education - Europe
IJG Securities (Proprietary) Limited
Best Brokerage House - Namibia
INCAE Business School
Excellence in Executive Education - C&C
INCAE Business School
Latin America Business School of the Year
Intercorp Group
Best International Tax Consulting Boutique
Inversiones Security
Capital Markets Company of the Year - Chile
Inversiones Security
Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile
Jammal Trust Bank SAL
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon
Jorge Polgar Pisano, BROU
Banking CEO of the Year - Uruguay
KANDEO FUND
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)
Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia
Keystone Bank Limited
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Nigeria
Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank
Best CEO Banking - Qatar
Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.
Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia
LVA Indices
Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region
MACROINVEST
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Peru
Managing Partners Group
Alternative Investment Firm of the Year - Europe
MERLIN Properties S.A.
Real Estate Investment Trust of the Year - Europe
Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr
Banker of the Year - Egypt
Mohammad Salem Omaid, Azizi Bank
Best Banking CEO - Afghanistan
Molino Cañuelas
Best Corporate Governance - Argentina
Molino Cañuelas
Best Managed Company - Argentina
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)
Excellence in Corporate Governance, Oil and Gas Industry - USA
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)
Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year - MENA
New Economy Development Fund S.A. - TANEO
Best Venture Capital Investment Firm of the Year - Greece
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa
NJMPF
Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa
Obeahon Ohiwerei, Keystone Bank Limited
Best Banking CEO - Nigeria
Pangaea Securities Limited
Best Brokerage House
Pedro Cardoso, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
Best Banking CEO - Macau
People's Bank
Best Bank - Sri Lanka
People's Bank
Best Corporate Banking Services - Sri Lanka
Peru - Proinversion
Most Attractive Destination for International Investment - Latin America
PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones
Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company
PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones
Most Innovative Online Trading Services
Produbanco
Bank of the Year - Ecuador
Produbanco
Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador
Proinversion
PPP Infrastructure Investment Program of the Year - Latin America
Proteccion S.A.
Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia
Proteccion S.A.
Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia
Puente
Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM
Puente
Investment Bank of the Year - LATAM
Puente
Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM
Reggie Middleton, Veritaseum
Fintech CEO of the Year
Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco
Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador
Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business Personality of the Year
Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel
Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana
Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB
Foreign Exchange Bank of the Year - Vietnam
Sharjah Asset Management
Most Innovative Investment Management Company - UAE
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
FDI Agency of the Year - MENA
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA
Sudameris Bank
Sustainable Lending Institution of the Year - Paraguay
Trade360
Most Innovative Social Trading Technology
UMB Bank
Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana
UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico
UnionBank of the Philippines -
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines
Universiti Teknologi MARA
Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia
Veritaseum
Excellence in Fintech
Voltylab
Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco
Webcor Group
Branded Supplier of the Year
WiseEnergy
Best Renewable Energy Asset Managers - Italy
Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group
Best CEO in the FMCG
Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Ghana
Zinnovate International
Best Managed Information Technology Company - Scandinavia
Zinnovate International
Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company - Scandinavia
GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS
Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon
Adriana Ramos Chaves, LatamLex Lawyers
Lawyer of the Year - Costa Rica
A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates
Best Lawyer - Asia
Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
Best Lawyer - Lebanon
Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus
Deloitte
Best Tax Firm - Chile
Joseph Courand, Deloitte
Best Tax Partner - Chile
LatamLex Lawyers
Banking and Finance Law Firm of the Year - Central America and The Caribbean
LatamLex Lawyers
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Costa Rica
Pellerano & Herrera
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic
Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm
Best Lawyer - Qatar
Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera
Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic
Sharq Law Firm
Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar
Zangue & Partners
Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon
