The European Announces its Award Winners for 2018

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders, the Global Legal sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Global Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS

Global Banking and Finance Awards

Award Recipients

Category

Aafiya TPA

Most Innovative New Service (Dahab) of the Year - UAE

Accra City Hotel

Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana

Adar Capital Partners

Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands

Ade Adebiyi, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Banker of the Year - Sierra Leone

AEVI

Best Payment Technology Product Provider - Germany

Afore XXI Banorte

Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Mexico

Afore XXI Banorte

Most Innovative Pension Fund - Mexico

Afore XXI Mexico

Pension Fund of the Year - Mexico

AFP CAPITAL

Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile

AFP CAPITAL

Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile

Ágora Asesores Financieros EAFI

Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm - Spain

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Retail Bank - Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt

Most Innovative Bank - Egypt

Algotechs

Innovative Trading Technology - UK

Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"

Best Corporate Bank - Qatar

Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"

Best Private Banking Services - MENA

ANDBANK

Innovative Digital Private Bank of the Year - Spain

APG-Neuros

Most Innovative Wastewater Solution Provider - Aeration Systems

APS S.A.

Best Product - Banking Industry

APS S.A.

Most Secure Bank Card

Arche Associates

Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg

ArgusFX Ltd

Most Reliable FX Broker

ATFX

FX Broker of the Year - UK

ATRIO

Mixed-Use Commercial Development of the Year - Latin America

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Best Pharmaceutical CEO of the Year - Europe

Azizi Bank

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Afghanistan

BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year - Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)

BAF Capital

Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company

BALANZ

Investment Banking Company of the Year - Argentina

BALANZ

Wealth Management Company of the Year - Argentina

Bancolombia

Bank of the Year - Colombia

Bancolombia

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia

Bancolombia

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America

Banco BCS

Best Corporate Bank - Angola

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank - Angola

Banco de Chile

Commercial Bank of the Year - Chile

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile

Banco de Corrientes S.A.

Commercial Bank of the Year - Argentina

Banco Economico

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola

Banco Finca

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador

Banco Finca

Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Most Innovative Bank of the Year

Banco Republica - BROU

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Uruguay

Banco Republica - BROU

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Uruguay

Banco Sol SA

Bank of the Year - Angola

Banco Solidario S.A.

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia

Banque Misr

Best SME Bank - Egypt

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Best in Corporate Governance

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Global Reinsurance Company of the Year

Barwa Bank

Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar

BBVA Bancomer

Bank of the Year - Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Bank of the Year - Mozambique

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique

BCPG Public Company Limited

Most Sustainable Company - Thailand

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Innovative Institution of the Year

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - MENA

BLOM BANK

Strongest Bank - Lebanon

BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)

Bank of the Year - Portugal

BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Portugal

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited

Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America

Capital.com

Most Innovative Broker - Europe

Capital.com

Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe

Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S.

Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year - Latin America

CIBanco

Green Bank of the Year - Mexico

CIBanco

Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico

CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

Business Innovation Hub - Latin America

CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America

Columbia Business School Executive Education

Excellency in Executive Education

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Monaco Banking Ambassador

Consultatio Financial Services

Asset Management Company of the Year - Argentina

Consultatio Financial Services

Most Innovative Investment Management Firm - Argentina

CRÉDITO REAL

Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico

CRÉDITO REAL

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Mexico

Da Vinci Partners LLC

Best Global Intellectual Property Service Provider

Davivienda Corredores

Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Deutsche Bank Portugal

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Portugal

DPM Finanzas EAFI

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain

Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines

Best Banking CEO - Philippines

EFG Hermes

Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt

EFG Hermes

Best Sustainable Financial Service Provider - Egypt

Egencia

Best Business Travel Solutions Provider

Executive Board, Banco Sol

Best Managed Bank - Angola

FCA Bank

Best European Auto/Car Finance Provider - Italy

Fides Treasury Services Ltd

Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia

Frontera Energy

Sustainable Independent Oil and Gas Company of the Year - Latin America

Giacomo Carelli, FCA Bank

Banking CEO of the Year - Italy

Global Solar Fund

Renewable Energy Efficiency Technology of the Year - Italy

Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone

HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND

Global FDI Program of the Year

Henry Oroh, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited

Best Banking CEO of the Year - Ghana

IESE Business School

Excellence in Executive Education - Europe

IJG Securities (Proprietary) Limited

Best Brokerage House - Namibia

INCAE Business School

Excellence in Executive Education - C&C

INCAE Business School

Latin America Business School of the Year

Intercorp Group

Best International Tax Consulting Boutique

Inversiones Security

Capital Markets Company of the Year - Chile

Inversiones Security

Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile

Jammal Trust Bank SAL

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon

Jorge Polgar Pisano, BROU

Banking CEO of the Year - Uruguay

KANDEO FUND

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America

KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)

Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia

Keystone Bank Limited

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Nigeria

Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank

Best CEO Banking - Qatar

Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.

Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia

LVA Indices

Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region

MACROINVEST

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Peru

Managing Partners Group

Alternative Investment Firm of the Year - Europe

MERLIN Properties S.A.

Real Estate Investment Trust of the Year - Europe

Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr

Banker of the Year - Egypt

Mohammad Salem Omaid, Azizi Bank

Best Banking CEO - Afghanistan

Molino Cañuelas

Best Corporate Governance - Argentina

Molino Cañuelas

Best Managed Company - Argentina

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)

Excellence in Corporate Governance, Oil and Gas Industry - USA

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)

Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year - MENA

New Economy Development Fund S.A. - TANEO

Best Venture Capital Investment Firm of the Year - Greece

NJMPF

Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa

NJMPF

Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa

Obeahon Ohiwerei, Keystone Bank Limited

Best Banking CEO - Nigeria

Pangaea Securities Limited

Best Brokerage House

Pedro Cardoso, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Best Banking CEO - Macau

People's Bank

Best Bank - Sri Lanka

People's Bank

Best Corporate Banking Services - Sri Lanka

Peru - Proinversion

Most Attractive Destination for International Investment - Latin America

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Most Innovative Online Trading Services

Produbanco

Bank of the Year - Ecuador

Produbanco

Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador

Proinversion

PPP Infrastructure Investment Program of the Year - Latin America

Proteccion S.A.

Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia

Proteccion S.A.

Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia

Puente

Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM

Puente

Investment Bank of the Year - LATAM

Puente

Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM

Reggie Middleton, Veritaseum

Fintech CEO of the Year

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco

Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Personality of the Year

Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel

Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana

Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB

Foreign Exchange Bank of the Year - Vietnam

Sharjah Asset Management

Most Innovative Investment Management Company - UAE

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

FDI Agency of the Year - MENA

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA

Sudameris Bank

Sustainable Lending Institution of the Year - Paraguay

Trade360

Most Innovative Social Trading Technology

UMB Bank

Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana

UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico

UnionBank of the Philippines -

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines

Universiti Teknologi MARA

Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia

Veritaseum

Excellence in Fintech

Voltylab

Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco

Webcor Group

Branded Supplier of the Year

WiseEnergy

Best Renewable Energy Asset Managers - Italy

Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group

Best CEO in the FMCG

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Ghana

Zinnovate International

Best Managed Information Technology Company - Scandinavia

Zinnovate International

Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company - Scandinavia

GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS

Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon

Adriana Ramos Chaves, LatamLex Lawyers

Lawyer of the Year - Costa Rica

A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates

Best Lawyer - Asia

Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Lawyer - Lebanon

Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus

Deloitte

Best Tax Firm - Chile

Joseph Courand, Deloitte

Best Tax Partner - Chile

LatamLex Lawyers

Banking and Finance Law Firm of the Year - Central America and The Caribbean

LatamLex Lawyers

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Costa Rica

Pellerano & Herrera

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic

Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm

Best Lawyer - Qatar

Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera

Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic

Sharq Law Firm

Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar

Zangue & Partners

Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon

Contact

Pete Sloan
Awards Department
+44-(0)-207-033-5332
E: awards@the-european.eu

W: http://www.the-european.eu


