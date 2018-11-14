Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches RESHAPE, a Hybrid Body and Face Contouring Platform Featuring the 'Power Couple' of Beauty Treatments Technologies: Ultrasound and Radio Frequency

HONG KONG, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced the launch of RESHAPE, the new body and face contouring platform for beauticians at the Cosmoprof Asia tradeshow in Hong Kong.

Based on Alma's gold-standard medical device solutions, and incorporating the company's cutting-edge technology, RESHAPE is a novel hybrid platform that combines two highly effective energy sources - ultrasound and radio frequency - into one synergic solution for fat reduction, skin tightening, and facial anti-aging treatments.

RESHAPE, the latest addition to Alma Beauty product line, offers tailored treatments to meet the needs of different patients, with a choice of three types of applicators:

MiniSpeed - a revolutionary Ultrasound-based applicator for fat reduction, designed to treat small areas, it delivers ultrasound energy effectively to the targeted area, reducing the volume of fat cells in stubborn areas, providing a safe and effective face and body contouring solution.

SkinUp - a Radio Frequency applicator, which gently heats the skin to facilitate highly effective skin tightening treatments. The applicator is designed to fit different areas, including the buttocks, belly, and underarm as well as the face. The focused RF energy generates heat that targets the dermal layer, facilitating new collagen formation, and resulting in tighter, younger looking skin.

Impact - an Ultrasound-based applicator for skin rejuvenation and skin enhancement. The applicator harnesses the power of acoustic oscillations, emitting acoustic waves onto the skin to create a push and pull effect, while exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells and excess sebum.

"We are excited to share our Medical Aesthetics grade technologies with beauty practitioners, enabling more consumers around the world to enjoy safe and effective beauty treatments," said Lior Dayan, Alma's CEO.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

