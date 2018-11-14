CCC: 3D Printed Homes Set to Become Mass Production Solutions

ATHENS, Greece, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's first realistic approach to the mass production of 3D Printed Houses has been successfully piloted in Saudi Arabia, with the pioneering creation of a unique 3D Printed House Prototype taking 3D printing technology into mainstream construction.

Global construction leaders Consolidated Contractors Company and technology company CyBe were commissioned by the National Housing Company in Saudi Arabia to create the Prototype as part of a vision to transform the housing industry worldwide with innovative technologies meeting ever-growing, critical housing demands on local and global scales.

The collaborative project is the first step of many in realising 3D Printing as a mainstream construction method and certifying that new approaches, such as load bearing walls and complete MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) integration while printing - approaches that were explored with this pilot project - are thoroughly investigated and implemented in future phases.

The project is not simply a 'proof of concept' regarding 3D printing technology - rather, it examined the realistic adoption of 3D printing technology in mainstream construction. The Prototype took 3D Printing from an 'abstract future vision' through to real-life implementation as a mainstream solution.

Consolidated Contractors Company were also committed to Saudization - Saudi nationals were trained in the 3D printing approach and associated processes, with the aim to be involved in future phases. All finishing material used to complete the project was acquired locally from Saudi suppliers and local industry.

The purpose of the initiative was to build a demo housing unit, demonstrating the capabilities of 3D printing technology and to investigate its potential benefits to the housing market.

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 65 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, is currently engaged in 56 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 182,000 people internationally.

The company's landmark construction projects include the Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, residential towers, hotels, power stations, water and sewage treatment plants and networks, roads and bridges, industrial and process plants and pipelines around the world. Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative of the World Economic Forum, along with the UN Global Compact, to ensure business ethics, anti-bribery policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.