Stockholm, November 14, 2018 -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of a new Chairman and two non-executive members of the Board of Nasdaq Nordic Ltd: Peter Norman, as the new Chairman, and Carl Löfgren and Merja Karhapää as Board members. Lars Wedenborn, Chairman of Nasdaq Nordic, has stepped down after serving on the Board for nine years and will remain as a Board Director for Nasdaq, Inc.Two members stepped down from the Board of Nasdaq Nordic: Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Anne Leppälä-Nilsson. "During his nine years on the Nasdaq Nordic Ltd Board, Lars Wedenborn played a significant leadership role in Nasdaq's Nordic business operations and our four exchanges in the Nordics. We are very grateful for his service and it has been a priviledge working with him," says Lauri Rosendahl, President of Nasdaq Nordic. "We are very fortunate to now have our Nasdaq Nordic Board headed by Peter Norman as Chairman with his extensive financial market background, valuable network and long experience in policy making. I am also pleased to welcome Carl Löfgren and Merja Karhapää to the Board, both highly regarded in their specific areas of expertise. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Anne Leppälä-Nilsson for their contributions and commitment to Nasdaq and the Nordic capital market ecosystems." -- P eter Norman has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and the Swedish economy. He has served as a Minister for Financial Markets for the Swedish Government and as CEO for the Seventh Public Pension Fund, AP7, and Director of the Central Bank of Sweden. As a consequence of taking on the role as a Chairman, Peter is leaving his assignment in the Nasdaq Nordic Listing Committee. -- Carl Löfgren is Investment Manager at Investor AB, and he has a background from management consultancies and extensive expertise from the financial sector and private equity. -- Merja Karhapää is Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Sanoma Group, and she is an experienced Board member from previous large and small listed and non-listed companies. For further information and a complete list of board members please visit online: Board of Nasdaq Nordic.