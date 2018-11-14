Alert Logic Introduces SIEMless Threat Management to Help Resource-Constrained Organizations Get the Right Coverage at an Optimal Cost

Houston, Nov. 14, 2018today announced SIEMless Threat Management, a new offering designed to address today's evolving cyber security threats, expanding compliance risks, and all-too-common resource constraints. The Alert Logic offering brings to market a seamless threat management approach that achieves better security and peace of mind 24/7 at a lower total cost, helping customers who aren't adequately served by point tools, legacy Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), or costly services from traditional security outsourcing vendors.

Like enterprise businesses, mid-size and resource-constrained organizations are increasingly under attack as technology adoption outpaces their ability to secure and ensure compliance for their environments. According to Gartner, managed detection and responseservices "are filling the need of organizations of all sizes that lack internal security resources and expertise, and want to expand their investments beyond preventative security technologies to address their detection, response, and 24/7 monitoring gaps."1

With a unique approach that provides the right level of coverage for the right resources, the Alert Logic offering scales from foundational vulnerability and asset visibility to 24/7 threat detection and, ultimately, comprehensive Web Application Firewall(SOC), who monitor customers' environments with 24/7 incident management and guidance on how to address threats.

Designed with direct customer input to keep costs in check by matching the right security and compliancecoverage to different workloads and environments, the Alert Logic offering is unlike other solutions that require organizations to install and configure security agents, manage data feeds, and wade through security alerts, as well as solutions by traditional security outsourcing vendors that often fail to deliver more than yet another alert stream at a high cost.

"Alert Logic worked closely with customers to understand exactly what they need: a competitive solution to bolster existing security operations," said Marty Jablonski, Information Security Officer at healthcare cloud platform company Apervita. Jablonski is a member of the Alert Logic Customer Advisory Board. "Integrating disparate point solutions, SIEM tool projects or outsourcing security to vendors is costly, depletes resources, and exposes dangerous gaps when elements are loosely coupled. Enabling organizations to get the right level of coverage from a tightly integrated toolset for the optimal cost is exactly what we need most. Alert Logic has a proven security platform, the latest threat intelligence, and experts watching over our environments 24/7 - at a lower total cost than doing it on our own or other vendor approaches."

"Alert Logic is the market leader in cybersecurity and a must-have for AVANT's channel community of IT Trusted Advisors. The new Alert Logic offering gives our sales agents a comprehensive security-as-a-service solution to help solve for technology complexity and the shortage of security talent in the marketplace," said Ian Kieninger, CEO, AVANT Communications. "Alert logic's offerings fit the needs of companies of all sizes making it a perfect match for our channel's wide ranging customers. AVANT is extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with Alert Logic as they continue to innovate and help Trusted Advisors meet the market's continuing security challenges."

New with the launch is Alert Logic's Threat Risk Index, which includes both industry-standard vulnerability severity data and proprietary insights from Alert Logic's customer base of over 4,000 organizations. The result is a break-through approach to assessing risk and mapping budget to achieve the right blend of coverage. With prescriptive remediation guidance, customers are armed to prioritize actions that will reduce risk and report security posture up to their C-suite and boards.

"Other vendors claim to offer a 'total solution,' but fall very short, because they do not own all three components to seamlessly combine platform, intelligence, and experts," said Bob Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, Alert Logic. "They might provide a platform but leave it to the customer to curate their own threat intelligence and refer customers to security outsourcing partners, or wrap SOC servicesaround another vendor's platform that is loosely coupled at best."

"This is especially challenging because mid-size and even many larger IT teams are resourced more for prevention and access control but struggle to get an accurate inventory of assets, key weaknesses in their configuration, and vulnerabilities in deployed software," continued Lyons. "With our approach, customers don't need to install and configure agents, manage data feeds, wade through alerts, or spend years trying to get value from an event console. We call it SIEMless threat management, because it breaks the paradigm in cybersecurity."

The Alert Logic offering provides three levels of security and compliance coverage for workloads and infrastructure in the cloud, on-premises, hosted and hybrid environments:

Essentials provides vulnerability and asset visibility, including the status and when changes occur in environments. With vulnerability assessment and remediation guidance built-in, customers can quickly understand their risks and state of compliance without hiring new staff. They can also leverage audit-preparedness reporting to help IT staff stay ahead of audits, including PCI mandates.





Professional includes all the capabilities of Essentials plus holistic threat management aimed at collecting and correlating logs and events from a number of sources to create high value security incidents. The 24/7 monitoring and threat analysis performed by certified security experts eliminates the need to hire additional security staff to investigate alerts, remove noise, and analyze and prioritize incidents.





Enterprise extends Professional with web application firewall protection, including comprehensive security coverage for the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) top 10 and verified testing against a library of more than 2.1 million web application attacks. Alert Logic AppSec professionals configure and tune the Alert Logic WAF for each customer to block malicious web traffic like SQL injections and XSS attacks and reduce false positives with auto-scaling support across environments.

Alert Logic has worked closely with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop comprehensive log search that provides fast, predictable response times-even for large datasets-as a foundational capability in Alert Logic Professional. Alert Logic leveraged the ability of AWS Lambda to run massive parallel workloads on-demand to scale resources to fit the size of the search, reducing search times for long time horizons and providing a more consistent user experience.

Alert Logic's new offering with a three-year term starts at $550/month for up to 256 Essentials nodes, $2,400/month for up to 25 Professional nodes, and, for Enterprise, either $4,320 for WAF (plus a set-up fee) or $4,500 for Assigned SOC Analyst support.

For more information on Alert Logic's new offering and to sign up for a free, 30-day trial, visit here.

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders - to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional MSSP outsourcing. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit www.alertlogic.com.