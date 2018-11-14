Doubleview Capital corp.: Drilling Permit Issued at Red Spring

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF) is pleased to announce that exploration permit has been granted for proposed diamond drilling at its copper-silver-zinc Red Spring project located 150 km north of Smithers, British Columbia. Analyses of soil geochemical samples of the main target area returned samples with values as high as 1.55% Zinc, 225 g/t (7.94 oz/t) Silver and 3.89% Copper (Company's June 15, 2017 News Release). Proposed drilling will explore all areas of interest, including the historic copper-silver zone.

Doubleview in 2018 completed further geological and geochemical survey work on its Red Spring copper-silver-zinc property that will be announced once the field information and analytical data have been reviewed and verified.

The Red Spring project is mainly underlain by flows and volcaniclastics of Hazelton Volcanic rocks. The Hazelton rocks have been partially intruded by micro-dioritic plutons. Red Spring was first explored in the 1970s when another operator conducted technical surveys and drilled nine holes, most of which returned near-surface intercepts with high copper and silver values. Historic drill results (not NI-43-101 compliant) are summarized in the following table:

Drill Hole # From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) % Copper Oz/ton Silver 73-2 10 140 130 0.56 0.32 73-3 6 142 136 0.54 0.61 73-5 5 170 165 0.47 0.16 73-6 3 150 147 0.47 0.28 73-7 3 160 157 0.30 0.14 73-9 11 50 39 0.59 0.39

Caution: Doubleview has not confirmed the historic drilling data presented in the above table and has no reliable information concerning details of sampling and analysis of core samples. Available data, though believed to be acceptable, does not comply with Definition Standards set by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The core analyses should not be relied upon in any evaluation of the Red Spring property.



The company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,800,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Doubleview Capital Corp:

Doubleview, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4].

Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

