

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday that it delivered 200,883 vehicles around the world in October, an increase of 1.7% on the same month last year.



BMW said it has sold more cars in October than ever before in the month, despite the current challenging economic and political situation.



October deliveries of BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI Electric vehicles totaled 13,016 units worldwide, an increase of 38.4%.



Sales of BMW brand vehicles grew 1.6% to 171,131 units, despite the ongoing volatility of the European market following the introduction of the new WLTP testing procedure at the beginning of September.



October sales at MINI increased 2.1% to 29,418 units with the MINI Countryman the brand's biggest growth driver in the month with a growth of 13.8%.



BMW Motorrad sales grew 4.8% in October, with a total of 13,052 units delivered.



The company's year-to-date sales total to 2,035,695, up 1.3% from the previous year.



