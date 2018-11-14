Ascenda and Capital One partner to launch new miles transfer benefit

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, a leading global innovator in loyalty technology and services, and Capital One (NYSE:COF), a financial services company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA, have launched a partnership connecting Capital One's credit card rewards program to major frequent traveller rewards programs worldwide.

Starting in December 2018, Ascenda's global loyalty currency network, TransferConnect, will enable Capital One to offer its Venture, VentureOne, Spark Miles and Spark Miles Select cardholders the flexibility to seamlessly transfer their Capital One miles to 13 frequent traveller programs with new program additions coming in 2019.

The partnership reinforces Ascenda's global footprint with an expanded presence in North America, and delivers on its mandate to enable the world's leading financial services brands to deploy compelling premium rewards and benefits. With a broad selection of frequent traveller programs, real-time transfers and the ability to readily activate new transfer partners going forward, Ascenda enables Capital One to deliver greater choice and value to holders of its rewards cards.

"We are excited to partner with Ascenda to give our Venture and Spark cardholders the flexibility to transfer their Capital One miles to leading travel programs," said Manan Mahadevia, Managing Vice President of Rewards and Spend Strategy at Capital One. "This complements and builds on our growing suite of travel rewards cards and travel benefits, which make our products even more valuable and flexible. We also look forward to working with Ascenda to add more travel partners in the future."

"We are delighted to partner with Capital One to elevate its market-leading travel rewards offerings," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda. "We share common values around leveraging technology to craft beautifully simple, flexible and valuable customer propositions."

TransferConnect, operated by Ascenda, is the world's leading loyalty currency network dedicated to connecting major rewards programs globally.

About Ascenda

Ascenda (formerly Kaligo Solutions) is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions and operates premium rewards propositions for major financial services and travel brands worldwide.

With a mandate to make loyalty simple, Ascenda's solutions are easy to manage, fast to deploy and designed to deliver exceptional customer value. From end-to-end loyalty management to modular solutions such as the TransferConnect currency network, redemption capabilities and loyalty marketing, Ascenda supercharges the world's leading loyalty programs to build enduring customer relationships.

