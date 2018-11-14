The acquisition contributes to BearingPoint's overall growth objectives, strengthens its presence in Belgium, and enhances its data capabilities

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has made a strategic move in the Belgian consulting market by acquiring Inpuls, a leading data specialist. The acquisition contributes to BearingPoint's overall growth objectives, strengthens its presence in Belgium, and enhances its data capabilities.

"The acquisition of Inpuls pays into two core elements of our corporate strategy: we enrich our portfolio focused on digitalization, regulation, and analytics; we concentrate on European clients, enabling them to become global leaders. Against this background this acquisition doubles our size in Belgium, and just as important, our clients now have Inpuls's data expertise. We believe data is at the heart of digital transformation and creates value propositions and competitive advantages for our clients," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint.

Founded in 2014, Inpuls is a Belgian consultancy specialized in data strategy, data governance, privacy, Big Data, and analytics. Inpuls serves top-tier clients in several industries such as telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and retail as well as mid-caps with growth perspectives.

"With BearingPoint we share common values and the vision of bringing innovative solutions to our clients. BearingPoint's global reach and quality staff will allow us to take our proven and differentiating approach in making organizations data centric to a broader set of clients, both in Belgium and internationally," said Jan Henderyckx, CEO of Inpuls.

Inpuls expands BearingPoint's expertise in data governance and data sciences, which is rooted in the firm's DNA. The Inpuls team brings its expertise and capabilities from data warehouse to data lake and passing by data foundry.

"We share the conviction with our clients that data paves the way for the development streams of digitalization, from robotization, AI and Blockchain to IoT and predictive analytics. I am excited to have the Inpuls team on board with us, and I am sure our clients are as well. Its consultants are specialized in data subjects and their acknowledged expertise in the market will enable us to continue to strengthen our position in Belgium on strategic and high value-added projects for our clients," said Eric Falque, leader of the FBA (France, Benelux, Africa) region at BearingPoint.

BearingPoint will structure its Belgian practice around four market offers: Digital Strategy, Finance Regulatory, Operations, and Technology. The latter will be provided by the Inpuls team and its founder, Jan Henderyckx, who joins BearingPoint as a Partner.

The acquisition was orchestrated by Arganto, serving as M&A and financial advisor, and supported by Dechert LLP, serving as primary legal advisor.

