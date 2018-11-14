AIA Worldwide Receives Four CIPD Recruitment Marketing Awards

Andy Holden Recognised as Creative Professional of the Year

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced it has won four awards at the 2018 CIPD Recruitment Marketing Awards.

Since its launch nearly 40 years ago, the Recruitment Marketing Awards continue to provide recognition for excellence and professionalism in recruitment marketing and talent management. The program evolves each year to stay up to date on the changing dynamics of the industry, continuously reviewing and adapting their award categories to recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness achieved through best practices.

AIA won awards across multiple categories, including the Digital Solution, Video above £10,000 and Experiential categories. In addition, Andy Holden, Creative Director at AIA Worldwide, also received the distinguished honor of Creative Professional of the Year. Andy's work has been nothing short of exceptional, as the Judges explain, "[Andy is a] Great ambassador for the agency…demonstrating a broad piece of work…the descriptions for the client's perspective were great - fantastic client testimonials."

"We're over the moon to have won at this year's RMAs," said Ben Harlow, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "We're proud of the work we do at AIA, and to have it recognised at the RMAs is an amazing achievement for all of us. It's all made possible through great ideas, a brilliant team and amazing clients who allow us to do the work."

"I entered the Creative Professional of the Year, not only to stand a chance of winning but also to learn about myself," explains Andy Holden, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "I had some great client testimonials, which added some real weight to my entry. It was great to be nominated and even better to win on the night! I feel chuffed to be first creative ever to win the award."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. From healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

