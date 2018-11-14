

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, as oil extended a steep slide on worries about oversupply and weak GDP data from Japan and Germany fanned concerns about global growth.



Mixed data out of China and a palpable rise in Italian government bond yields amid a growing rift over Italy's budget also dented sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was down 141 points or 1.23 percent at 11,329 in opening deals after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Banks paced the decliners, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling around 2 percent each.



Auto giant BMW Group rallied 1.4 percent. The company has sold more cars in October than ever before in the month, despite a challenging economic and political situation.



Deutsche Wohnen jumped nearly 2 percent. The real estate firm lifted outlook after reporting an increase in funds from operations for the first nine months of 2018.



LEONI slumped 4 percent after reporting a fall in Q3 profit.



Merck KGaA shed 0.7 percent after its Q3 net profit declined 47.2 percent from last year.



Utility RWE rose about 1 percent after reiterating its FY18 outlook.



In economic releases, German economy contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, marking the first decline since the first three months of 2015, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop.



The latest decline in GDP was the worst since the first quarter of 2013, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent. On a calendar-adjusted basis, GDP rose 1.1 percent year-on-year following a 2 percent growth in the previous quarter.



