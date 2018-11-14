sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,374 Euro		-0,083
-1,29 %
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.11.2018 | 10:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's interim report Q3 2018

Press Release

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim report Q3 (January 1 - September 30) 2018 on Friday, November 23, 2018, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:3538267

Denmark: +45 35 15 81 21

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Webcast link

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 9.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

Attachment

  • BC press release 2018.11.13 Invitation Q3 presentation (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/7e0af89c-30c2-4e8b-b12d-c35badec88a8)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)