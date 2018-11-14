

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday as weak GDP data from Japan and Germany spurred concerns about sluggish global economic growth.



Mixed data out of China, the steepest drop in oil prices in more than three years and lingering concerns surrounding Italy also dented sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 74 points or 1.46 percent at 5,028 in opening deals after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell over 1 percent as Italian bond yields hit three-week highs.



Train manufacturing and rail services group Alstom jumped more than 3 percent after posting encouraging first-half results.



