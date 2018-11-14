

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurostat is set to release Eurozone industrial production for September, preliminary GDP data and employment for the third quarter at 5 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen and the greenback, it rose against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1267 against the greenback, 128.32 against the yen, 1.1377 against the franc and 0.8690 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



