

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors fretted about slowing global growth and awaited the outcome of a make-or-break cabinet meeting today where Prime Minister Theresa May will try to sell her Brexit deal to her top team.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 42 points or 0.59 percent at 7,012 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Tuesday.



Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore fell 1-3 percent as weak GDP data from Japan and Germany spurred concerns about sluggish global economic growth. A slew of Chinese data also proved to be a mixed bag.



Energy stocks were also broadly lower as oil extended a steep slide on worries about oversupply.



Residential landlord Grainger tumbled 4 percent after it launched a discounted share issue to buy out its Grip REIT joint venture with APG for £396m.



Cobham lost 3 percent. The aerospace and defense firm kept its FY18 expectations unchanged after posting results in line with expectations during the first ten months of the year.



Property developer and investor British Land rallied 1.5 percent despite the company reporting a £42 million loss in its first half.



Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group soared 4.6 percent after it unveiled plans to spin off its healthcare unit.



In economic releases, U.K. inflation unexpectedly held steady at 2.4 percent in October, confounding analyst expectations of a rise to 2.5 percent.



