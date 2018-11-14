

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as weak GDP data from Japan and Germany spurred concerns about sluggish global economic growth.



Mixed data out of China, the steepest drop in oil prices in more than three years and lingering concerns surrounding Italy also dented sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 361.09 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index was tumbling 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down half a percent.



The British pound rose against the dollar and euro after news that the U.K. has reached a draft Brexit deal with the EU.



Banks fell broadly as Italian bond yields hit three-week highs. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole were down over 1 percent each.



The Italian government told the European Union Tuesday it would maintain its deficit and economic growth forecasts for 2019 despite calls from the bloc's authorities to revise its draft budget.



Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore fell 1-3 percent on concerns over slowing global growth.



Energy stocks were also broadly lower as oil extended a steep slide on worries about oversupply.



British residential landlord Grainger tumbled 4 percent after it launched a discounted share issue to buy out its Grip REIT joint venture with APG for £396m.



Cobham lost 3 percent. The aerospace and defense firm kept its FY18 expectations unchanged after posting results in line with expectations during the first ten months of the year.



German auto giant BMW Group rallied 2 percent. The company has sold more cars in October than ever before in the month, despite a challenging economic and political situation.



French train manufacturing and rail services group Alstom jumped more than 4 percent after posting encouraging first-half results.



In economic releases, German economy contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, marking the first decline since the first three months of 2015, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop.



The latest decline in GDP was the worst since the first quarter of 2013, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent. On a calendar-adjusted basis, GDP rose 1.1 percent year-on-year following a 2 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, U.K. inflation unexpectedly held steady at 2.4 percent in October, confounding analyst expectations of a rise to 2.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX