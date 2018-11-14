Upon request by the issuer, long names for the following warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of November, 15, 2018 ISIN Old Long Name New Long Name --------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6Q2540 BULL CITIGROUP X5 AVA 1 BULL CITI X5 AVA 1 --------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6Q1V36 BEAR CITIGROUP X5 AVA 1 BEAR CITI X5 AVA 1 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB