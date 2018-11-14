Capio AB has requested delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Capio AB. Short name: CAPIO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007185681 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110740 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on November 28, 2018. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB