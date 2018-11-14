On October 23rd 2018, UPP Olaines OÜ (the Issuer) registered the prospectus for listing of UPP Olaines OÜ subordinated notes 10.11.2018 (the Prospectus) with the Financial Supervision Authority. The Prospectus was published electronically on the website of the Financial Supervision Authority (www.fi.ee). Upon conclusion of the listing procedure the Prospectus will be published electronically on website of Nasdaq Tallinn (www.nasdaqbaltic.com). The Issuer hereby notifies that on November 13th 2018 Prospectus supplement was registered with the Financial Supervision Authority. Prospectus supplement was published for the following amendments: -- to include the Issuer's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2018 as Annex E to the Prospectus; -- to provide an updated summary of the Prospectus which includes the new information disclosed in the Prospectus supplement; -- to provide an updated summary of the Prospectus in Estonian language which includes the new information disclosed in the Prospectus supplement. The Prospectus supplement will be published electronically on the websites of the Financial Supervision Authority (www.fi.ee) and the Issuer (www.unitedpartners.ee). Nasdaq Tallinn will publish the Prospectus supplement on their website (www.nasdaqbaltic.com) upon conclusion of the listing procedure. An investor may ask the Issuer to send the Prospectus supplement together with its summary electronically to e-mail address as indicated by sending an e-mail to info@unitedpartners.ee and also delivery of the hard copy of the prospectus and its summary at the location of the Issuer, at Pärnu road 141, 11314, Tallinn. Additional information: Siim Sild United Partners Advisory, Director E-mail: siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee www.unitedpartners.ee