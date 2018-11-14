Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 13-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.56p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16