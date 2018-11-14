BRIC Breast Pump Market Worth $313.6 Million By 2026 | CAGR 10.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The BRIC breast pump market size is expected to reach USD 313.6 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness among mothers, improving healthcare infrastructure, declining infant mortality rate, increasing population of working mothers, and rising government initiatives are some of the key factors driving the market.

Surge in awareness campaigns by private and public organizations with respect to advantages of breastfeeding has encouraged working mothers to use breast pumps. For instance, UNICEF conducted a National Breastfeeding Promotion Program in August 2016, called Mothers' Absolute Affection (MAA) in New Delhi, India, to create awareness regarding breastfeeding. Initiatives such as these have influenced many working women to use breast pumps and have also helped in understanding the benefits of breastfeeding. In addition, rising number of births in developing nations such as India as well as advancements in product improvement by key players have fueled the breast pump market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "BRIC Breast Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Closed System, Open System), By Technology, By Application (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bric-breast-pump-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By technology, the electric breast pump segment is projected to ascend at the highest CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period. Electric breast pumps provide better comfort and easy applicability, driving their adoption among mothers

In 2026, China is expected to emerge as the leading regional market for breast pumps, with a share of over 29.0%. This is attributed to supportive government initiatives

Some of the key players in the market are Newell Brands, Inc.; Pigeon Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medela LLC; and Mayborn Group Limited. Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Medela LLC are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global BRIC breast pump market on the basis of product, technology, application, and country:

BRIC Breast Pump Product Outlook (Volume, Units Sold; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Open System Closed System

BRIC Breast Pump Technology Outlook (Volume, Units Sold; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Manual Battery Powered Electric

BRIC Breast Pump Application Outlook (Volume, Units Sold; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Personal Use Hospital Grade

BRIC Breast Pump Country Outlook (Volume, Units Sold; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026) Brazil Russia India China



