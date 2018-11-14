Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- EUR 18.5 for host municipalities - Potential conflicts reduced - Income and employment opportunities for refugees improved



KfW has signed an agreement worth EUR 18.5 million with FEICOM (Fonds Spécial d'Equipement et d'Intervention Intercommunale), a municipal fund from Cameroon, on behalf of the European Union. The contract covers support for Cameroonian cities in the north, east and south of the country that have taken in a large number of refugees, mainly from Nigeria and the Central African Republic. The measures aim to enable the local population and refugees - around 1.1 million people - to coexist peacefully in the crowded cities. The project includes plans for the construction of drinking water taps, the expansion of municipal waste collection and sorting, the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads, rainwater canals, city lighting and the construction of markets. The measures are planned and implemented together with the local residents. At the same time, small and medium-sized enterprises are supported and vocational training measures carried out for young people - both refugees and locals.



"In recent years, Cameroon has taken in around 400,000 refugees and immigrants, which poses major challenges particularly for the medium-sized regional cities. In an effort to alleviate burgeoning conflicts between the local population and refugees and ensure smooth integration, it is essential to strengthen the local infrastructure and create income and employment opportunities," said Dr Joachim Nagel, member of KfW Group's Executive Board.



In addition to these medium-term measures, a fund for urgent infrastructure repairs is being set up and municipal administrations are being trained in project and conflict management.



